Top Online Dating Profile 'Icks' To Avoid

A new Forbes survey polled 1,000 U.S. adults who have used a dating app within the last year to uncover the biggest“icks” (defined as,“a sudden feeling of disgust or dislike, often in response to the actions of another person”) associated with dating profiles-and what makes someone more inclined to match.

First impressions are key. The survey found that the average amount of time it takes to decide whether to swipe right or left on a match is nearly two and a half minutes.

Almost a quarter of individuals state they spend just 31-to-60 seconds assessing another user's profile, 21% felt one-to-two minutes was more their speed and 20% say it takes them more than five minutes.

However, just 12% of people reported being able to decide to match or not to match in less than 30 seconds.

The study found that women are more likely to share screenshots of their matches' profiles with their friends with more than half (51%) of respondents admitting to it. Meanwhile, just 44% of men claim they've done the same

From a generational standpoint, 62% of Gen Z admit to this act. Alternatively, only 32% of baby boomers have shared profiles that caught their eye.

Given that people have about two minutes to impress someone with their dating profile, what are the biggest“icks” to avoid?

When asked which quality of a dating profile would make users more likely to choose not to match with a person, the top factors were negativity or bitterness in their bio (70%) and overly edited or filtered photos (63%).

Too much emphasis on material possessions was also a big turn-off(62%) followed by lack of effort put into their profile (60%) and poor grammar and spelling (60%).

On the flip side, the top dating profile attribute that make a person more likely to choose to match with a person, according to Forbes Health survey results, is having a good sense of humor (82%).

Having hobbies, interests or pastimes was also a turn-on (80%), as well as portraying a good sense of style.

Also scoring high was showing an interest in travel (71%) and featuring a pet in a photo (65%).

So how should you pitch yourself on the apps? When you describe yourself on a dating app, think about what makes you different and get specific.“Instead of a blank statement such as“I like to travel,” explain why or what it is that makes you enjoy traveling,” says Adelle Kelleher , certified dating and relationship coach and founder of Coaching Hearts Consulting.“The more specific you are, the more you stand out from the endless swiping, as well as filter people who do not share your same interests.”

When it comes to starting a conversation, be genuine and enthusiastic.“Let's work towards presenting ourselves as respectful, assertive and curious to learn more about the person we are reaching out to,” says Cynthia Shaw, licensed clinical psychologist and owner of Authentically Living Psychological Services.

Survey Methodology

This online survey of 1,000 Americans who have used a dating app within the past year was commissioned by Forbes Health and conducted by market research company Talker Research, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected from March 27 to April 1, 2024. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).