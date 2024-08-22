Greenenergybreaks - Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Releases Q2 2024 Financial Results, Hosts Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's natural (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, is reporting on its second-quarter 2024 results. Highlights of the report include record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA; the execution of a 20-year renewable RNG offtake agreement with FortisBC and a long-term feedstock contract at Fraser Valley Biogas (“FVB”); and record single-day and monthly RNG production reported by FVB. Specifically, the company reported revenues of C$4.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 96%

over the C$2.2 million reported for Q2 2023, and adjusted EBITDA of C$1.1 million for the quarter, a C$0.4 million increase over Q2 2023 numbers. The company also announced that it will host a results and corporate update conference call today at 4 p.m. ET. The Zoom call will be hosted by EverGen CEO Mischa Zajtmann and CFO Sean Hennessy.

“The second quarter demonstrated continued revenue growth across the EverGen platform,” said EverGen CEO Mischa Zajtmann in the press release.“With the FVB facility proven in operation approaching full capacity and major strides in our development pipeline, we are well positioned for significant, sustained growth as we continue to scale our operations and lead in the renewable energy space.”

To view the call, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,

EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information about EverGen and its products, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EVGIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN