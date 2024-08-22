Investornewsbreaks NIBA's Upcoming 150Th Investment Conference To Continue To Foster Partnerships Between Seasoned Investors, Management Teams

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The National Association (“NIBA”) will host its 150th Investment on September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Florida. The conference will bring together registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker-dealers, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers, investors, and service providers. During the event, participating companies will deliver concise 10-minute elevator pitches to seasoned investment professionals. These presentations will be followed by 1-on-1 meetings which will enable investors to delve deeper into companies of interest while parties assess potential compatibility for a lasting partnership.

“Now in our fifth decade, we are incredibly proud of the impactful work we have been doing to foster partnerships between seasoned investors and management teams. We have developed an immense network of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services, including over 8,800 registered representatives who are responsible for over $100 billion in assets under management. By leveraging this unique platform, we have been able to help companies navigate in virtually any business environment. We look forward to interacting with you all at the conference,” said Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director.

To view the full press release, visit

About The National Investment Banking Association

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. NIBA has hosted 149 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Its network has raised over $40 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. The association is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $100 billion assets under management. For more information about the association, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN