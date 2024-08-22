Investornewsbreaks NIBA's Upcoming 150Th Investment Conference To Continue To Foster Partnerships Between Seasoned Investors, Management Teams

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The National investment banking Association (“NIBA”) will host its 150th Investment conference on September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Florida. The conference will bring together registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker-dealers, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers, investors, and industry service providers. During the event, participating companies will deliver concise 10-minute elevator pitches to seasoned investment professionals. These presentations will be followed by 1-on-1 meetings which will enable investors to delve deeper into companies of interest while parties assess potential compatibility for a lasting partnership.
“Now in our fifth decade, we are incredibly proud of the impactful work we have been doing to foster partnerships between seasoned investors and management teams. We have developed an immense network of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services, including over 8,800 registered representatives who are responsible for over $100 billion in assets under management. By leveraging this unique platform, we have been able to help companies navigate in virtually any business environment. We look forward to interacting with you all at the conference,” said Emily Foshee, NIBA Executive Director.
About The National Investment Banking Association
Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. NIBA has hosted 149 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Its network has raised over $40 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. The association is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $100 billion assets under management. For more information about the association, visit .
