Bodies Of Afghans Killed In Chaghai Handed Over To Families

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The dead bodies of five Afghans, who were killed by unidentified individuals in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province last week, have been handed over to their families.

The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad wrote on its X handle the corpses were handed over to the bereaved families at the Spin Boldak crossing as a result of efforts by the Consulate in Quetta.

On August 16, the bullet-riddled bodies were found hanging from electric poles in the Dalbandin town of Chaghai district of Balochistan.

The corpses were found near a degree college, about three kilometres from the Dalbandin police station.

kk