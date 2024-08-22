Deltek Unveils Transformative Innovations And Enhancements For Government Contractors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The latest features leverage the power of artificial intelligence to increase productivity and efficiency across the entire contracting project lifecycle

Deltek , the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, recently announced new enhancements to its purpose-built solutions for government contractors. These innovative features build upon

Deltek's decades of experience delivering project-based businesses the solutions they need to run their organizations. These include adding additional functionality to Deltek's AI-powered business companion, DelaTM , as well as several updates focused on addressing the unique requirements of aerospace and defense manufacturers.

Deltek Costpoint is the leading ERP software for government contractors, offering an all-in-one solution that connects project data and processes, automates tasks, incorporates AI, ensures compliance with government regulations, and delivers projects on time and on budget. Costpoint furthers its commitment to purposeful innovation and successful projects with its latest

updates, including:

A Smarter Digital Assistant: Costpoint customers can have more in-depth conversations with the AI digital assistant, Ask Dela , with expanded capabilities that broaden the types of questions they can ask, improve responses, offer the ability to dig deeper by asking follow-up questions, and give access to chat history. This allows users to accomplish tasks more quickly without having to open related applications or create additional queries.

Greater Convenience with the Costpoint App Integration for MS Teams: Costpoint has streamlined the experience so that users are able to enter time, submit and approve timesheets, and use Ask Dela without navigating away from Microsoft Teams. By meeting users where they are already working, this streamlined experience saves time and makes everyday tasks more efficient.

Up-to-Date Compliance with Government Security Requirements: Deltek Costpoint GovCon Cloud Moderate has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Ready status, and Deltek is committed to helping government contractors stay compliant with all requirements – including the recently proposed updates to the DoD's CMMC enforcement rules – to ensure they are able to win and maintain highly competitive contracts. Re -imagined Time and Expense: In addition to Costpoint's Interactive email time submission feature, firms can increase productivity and visibility with a reimagined time and expense entry experience, giving them the ability to enter time within applications they're already using. The new Quick Entry Expense Report makes it easier and quicker to enter expenses from one simplified screen.

Deltek is also incorporating Dela capabilities within its other solutions to provide greater efficiency and automation around the entire project lifecycle . Building on previous updates, GovWin IQ is rolling out its Smart Suite , which pairs analyst expertise and Dela's AI-powered technology, so that government contractors can quickly and easily research and identify opportunities to win more contracts. These features allow users to rapidly glean answers to important questions and drill down into the data, leveraging the power of AI to make the best-informed decisions for business growth. Expanding on the power of Dela, additional features are also being released within the Deltek PM Compass and Deltek Talent Manage ment solutions.

With a special focus on addressing the needs of the A&D manufacturing industry, other key product updates include the integration of Ask Dela within ProPricer and the release of Cost Volume Pro , a new product from ProPricer that streamlines proposal submission package creation and management. Deltek also recently released customer-requested enhancements for its quality assurance solution, TIP Technologies , as part of its commitment to improving the production process for manufacturers.

"We're committed to purposeful innovation and comprehensive support for government contractors. The latest updates to

Costpoint and our entire portfolio of modern solutions are built with their needs in mind," said

Warren Linscott,

SVP and Chief Product Officer of Deltek . "With Ask Dela and other product innovations, Deltek is delivering on its commitment to being the leading technology partner for government contractors of all sizes. Dela will fundamentally change the usability of our solutions by helping customers gain insights into their projects while making their employees more efficient at executing tasks. This will help our customers deliver better projects while making their users happier and more productive than they have ever been."

Deltek exhibited at the Department of the Navy Gold Coast event, held August 19-21 in San Diego, CA, demoing the latest Deltek products, including Costpoint. Learn more about Deltek's innovation for government contractors .

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at

