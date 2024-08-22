The Aspen Group University Celebrates A Year Of Empowering Professional Growth And Patient Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Aspen Group (TAG) is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of The Aspen Group University (TAG University or TAG U), a world class and development program designed to elevate the skills and careers of the thousands of professionals within The Aspen Group's network. TAG University supports the growth of clinicians, business operations, and support teams across TAG's five consumer healthcare brands, including Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet.

In just one year, TAG University has made a significant impact:



Launched "Maximizing Your Impact," a new program for multi-practice owners hosted at TAG University's Chicago campus that provides an immersive, weeklong experience.

Welcomed AZPetVet team members to The Aspen Group University.

Built a new Hygiene Onboarding Program designed to accelerate onboarding via live, self-paced and structured on-the-job learning.

Added 15+ new faculty and staff with expertise in clinical disciplines, patient financing, leadership, coaching, and more. Launched the TAG University website as a resource for both current and prospective team members.

"What we've created at TAG University is something truly special," said Bob Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at The Aspen Group. "Our programs are designed to meet professionals wherever they are in their career journey. Whether it's cutting-edge clinical training or leadership development, TAG U provides the resources and support needed to grow as leaders, business owners, and people."

Located in Chicago's dynamic Fulton Market District, TAG University is more than just a learning hub; it's a community where professional and personal growth are nurtured. A key component of TAG U is the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence (OCC). The first-of-its-kind facility offers hands-on, professional training for dentists while providing free, high-quality dental care to underserved communities in Illinois. In 2024 alone, the OCC has trained 135 doctors in implant therapy and donated over $3 million in dental care.

Dr. Marco Gargano, DDS, who joined Aspen Dental after graduating from dental school, shared his experience with TAG U: "The training I've received through TAG U has given me the confidence and skills to progress from associate dentist to managing clinical director and eventually, to practice ownership. The blend of clinical training and leadership development has been invaluable, ensuring I always felt set up for success."

Since TAG U's launch in August 2023, TAG's learning and development team has earned recognition as a Top 10 L&D Team by the OnCon Icon Awards. The peer-voted honor highlights teams for their impact within their own organizations and the broader learning industry, showcasing their innovation, creativity, and leadership excellence.

"We are determined to reimagine personal and professional development and make TAG U the preeminent destination for empowering career growth, "said

Chrissie Leibman, SVP of Learning and Development and Dean of TAG U. "I'm proud to be part of an organization that places such a high value on the long-term success of its team members."

To learn more about TAG U and how The Aspen Group is supporting its team members and their professional growth, visit href="" rel="nofollow" aspendental/tag- .

About TAG – The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG and the independent healthcare practices it supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through its five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®,

ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit

teamtag , and follow us on

LinkedIn

and

X (formerly Twitter) .

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group