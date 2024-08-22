When Pooja Batra Walked The Ramp With Aishwarya Rai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Pooja Batra took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a wherein she can be seen walking the ramp with 'Miss World 1994' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Pooja, who enjoys one million followers, re-shared a video posted on a fan page showing Aishwarya walking the ramp wearing a blue checkered outfit. Pooja can seen alongside wearing a black outfit with a teal blue one-shoulder gown.

The snippet also shows actress Namrata Shirodkar in a blue floral halter neck outfit.

Pooja won the runner-up title at the 'Femina Miss India' in 1993, and was crowned 'Femina Miss India International' the same year.

She has been a part of movies like 'Vishwavidhaata', 'Virasat', 'Chandralekha', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', 'Ittefaq', 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi', 'Jodi No.1', 'Talaash: The Hunt Begins', 'Hum Tum Shabana', 'ABCD 2', and 'Mirror Game'.

Pooja was last seen in the 2021 action-thriller 'Squad' written, directed and produced by Nilesh Sahay. The film featured Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj in lead roles.

On the other hand, Aishwarya made her acting debut in 1997 with a dual role in Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar'. Her Bollywood debut came with the romantic comedy 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' opposite Bobby Deol.

The 50-year-old actress has since appeared in many films including 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Josh', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', 'Mohabbatein', and 'Guru', among others.

She also essayed the role of Paro in the 2002 period romantic drama 'Devdas' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role along with Madhuri Dixit., Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge in key roles.

Aishwarya also featured in songs like 'Ishq Kamina' in the movie 'Shakti: The Power', and 'Kajra Re' from 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

She was last seen in the Tamil historical action film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' directed by Mani Ratnam. The film starred Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.