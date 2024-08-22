Relatively Hot Weather Expected In Highlands And Plains

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Thursday are set to rise above seasonal averages by 2-3 C, bringing relatively hot conditions to the mountainous highlands and plains. The Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hotter weather, accompanied by low-altitude clouds in the northern regions of the kingdom. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, occasionally becoming active.According to a report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar weather patterns are anticipated for Friday, with continued relatively hot conditions in the highlands and plains, while the rest of the country will see higher temperatures. Low-altitude clouds are expected to persist in the northern areas, and northwesterly winds will remain moderate with occasional bursts of activity.A slight decrease in temperatures is expected on Saturday. The weather will remain warm over the highlands and plains, while other areas will continue to experience hot conditions. Low-altitude clouds may appear, and northwesterly winds will maintain their moderate pace with intermittent activity.On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to increase slightly, bringing back relatively hot weather to the highlands and plains, with hotter conditions elsewhere. Northwesterly winds will continue to blow at moderate speeds.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 35 C and 20 C, in western Amman between 33 C and 18 C, in the northern highlands between 30 C and 17 C, in the Sharah highlands between 32 C and 16 C, at the Dead Sea between 41 C and 27 C, and in Aqaba between 42 C and 28 C.