ASE Closes With 0.21% Gain

8/22/2024 2:08:01 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 22 (Petra) – The Amman stock exchange (ASE) index rose by 0.21 percent on Thursday, closing at 2,404 points.
During the trading session, a total of 3 million shares were exchanged across 1,591 contracts, generating a total trading value of approximately JD3.8 million.
Out of the listed companies, 28 saw their share prices decline, 25 experienced gains, and 41 remained unchanged.

