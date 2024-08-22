ASE Closes With 0.21% Gain

Amman, August 22 (Petra) – The Amman (ASE) rose by 0.21 percent on Thursday, closing at 2,404 points.During the trading session, a total of 3 million shares were exchanged across 1,591 contracts, generating a total trading value of approximately JD3.8 million.Out of the listed companies, 28 saw their share prices decline, 25 experienced gains, and 41 remained unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.