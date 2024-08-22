Independent Election Commission Launches Training Program For 2024 Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra) – The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has initiated a training program for polling and sorting committee workers, as well as center managers, in preparation for the 2024 Lower House of Parliament elections, slated for September 10th.Issa Tarawneh, Director of the Electoral Institute at the Commission, stated that the program is designed for Election Day workers, including those on polling and sorting committees, center managers, and administrative liaison officers across all electoral districts.The training encompasses both theoretical and practical aspects, simulating the procedures outlined in the commission's program to ensure a smooth electoral process.Tarawneh noted that the training, which will continue until the end of next week, aims to boost the capabilities of the workers, ensuring they perform their duties with professionalism and impartiality.The program covers procedures related to the electoral process, such as filling out minutes, voting, and sorting mechanisms, to uphold integrity and standardize procedures across polling centers.