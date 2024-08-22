Jordan, Iraq Urge International Action To Halt Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein discussed efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, reduce regional escalation, and enhance bilateral cooperation during a phone call on Thursday.The ministers emphasized that stopping Israeli aggression and violations of international law is essential for preventing further escalation that endangers regional security and stability.They urged the international community to take decisive steps to compel Israel to respect international law and end the violence in Gaza.Safadi and Hussein also warned of the severe consequences of Israel's ongoing illegal actions in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, such as settlement expansion, land confiscation, and attacks on holy sites, in addition to settler terrorism.They reiterated their commitment to strengthening Jordan-Iraq relations and developing cooperation within the tripartite framework with Egypt.