EU Election Observer Mission Expands To 100 Observers Ahead Of September Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 22 (Petra) – Zeljana Zovko, Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM), said that, in the lead-up to the election, an additional 38 short-term observers will join the EU EOM, bringing the total number of observers to approximately 100, including seven Members of the European Parliament and over 30 diplomats from EU Member States, Canada, and Switzerland.In a press on Thursday marking the end of her five-day visit, Zovko, a Member of the European Parliament, underlined that all observers are bound by a code of conduct ensuring strict impartiality and non-interference. "Our long-term observers already met many interlocutors and are preparing comprehensive evidence-based reports from their areas of observation," she added."The 10 September parliamentary elections represent an important test for the democratic development of Jordan," Zovko stated. "The European Union has accompanied the Jordanian people in this process since 2013 elections. I trust that state authorities, political parties and all candidates will play their part in promoting a credible, peaceful, transparent and inclusive electoral process."The EU EOM mission's mandate includes observing all aspects of the electoral process and assessing compliance with the Jordanian constitution and laws and Jordan's international commitments related to democratic elections.The EU Mission will release an initial preliminary statement two days after Election Day and a comprehensive Final Report with recommendations for improvements at a later date.