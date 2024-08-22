15 Injured In Vehicle Crash In Northern Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Valley, Aug. 22 (Petra)-- A public passenger bus crashed, on Thursday, on the Irbid-North Shuna road, injuring fifteen persons.Director of Muath Bin Jabal Hospital, Osama Abu Sneineh, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the hospital's ambulance and emergency department dealt with the injuries that were transported by civil defense personnel.According to Abu Sneineh, every patient who had an injury received the appropriate care and attention at the hospital before being released in good to excellent overall condition.