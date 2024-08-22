Baker Tilly Case Study: Health System Enhances Supply Chain Management Through Comprehensive Structural Assessment

(MENAFN- 3BL) Client background

The Baker Tilly client is a healthcare system in the southern region of the U.S. that serves more than 150,000 patients and has nearly 200 hospital beds.

The business challenge

The system was looking for ways to streamline their management system as with the current system they had in place, charge codes were not aligning, information about reimbursement was not being efficiently communicated, manual charge entry was leading to mistakes and rework, and more.

Strategy and solution

To help the client enhance their Epic system, Baker Tilly initiated an assessment to review and identify opportunities for enhancing efficiency, streamlining workflows, and maximizing revenue generation while maintaining high standards of patient care. The assessment objectives included:



Conduct a thorough review of procedural items and Charge Description Master (CDM) to ensure accuracy and completeness

Verify the functionality and accuracy of Epic Procedure Pass to improve data integrity and streamline documentation processes

Assess the current preference card maintenance strategy to ensure alignments with clinical workflows and surgeon preferences Conduct a thorough review of charging processes to identify potential revenue leakage and opportunities for improvement

With the results from the assessment, Baker Tilly provided the health system with recommendations to optimize and improve their supply chain management system, including:



Creating a closed loop system for the Life of a Supply to secure revenue integrity and reduce billing errors/claim denials

Improving charge capture of billable services and supplies for maximizing revenue

Optimizing scheduling leading to increased throughput and revenue generation Streamlining documentation workflows which lead to faster revenue cycle turnover

From the outset, the objective was to deliver tangible value that will help improve the clients' pain points. By implementing the above recommendations and fostering collaborative efforts, the client increased efficiency and celebrated approximately about $600,000 in cost savings.

