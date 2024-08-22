Saint-Gobain Video Series: Success In The Making: Josue Torres, Worcester, MA

MENAFN - 3BL) As a Group Leader in the Mixing and Bonding area of our Saint-Gobain Ceramics in Worcester, MA, Josue Torres is grateful for the support and encouragement he's received from his colleagues along the way. "I'm proud to be a part of Saint-Gobain," says Josue. "They give you a lot of opportunity to grow."

Saint-Gobain is an leader with thousands of talented team members who are dedicated to one unified purpose: Making the World a Better Home. With more than 145 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada, there are so many robust and fulfilling career opportunities available. You'll have the opportunity to work with colleagues from a wide range of businesses, cultures, and experiences.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050