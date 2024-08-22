Webinar: Translate Emissions Data Into Decarbonization Strategies With BMS, Bayer, And Lythouse

(MENAFN- 3BL) Effective decarbonization strategies rely on accurate and consistent data collection across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 to identify key focus areas, and close collaboration across chains to enhance supplier decarbonization. These are by no means small tasks for sustainability leaders and is beginning to become a vital tool for measuring emissions, analyzing 'heavy hitters' and setting strategies for decarbonization.

Comprehensive Emissions and Waste Management : Understand how to leverage tools to capture and manage Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, as well as water and forest waste, to drive effective decarbonization strategies across your organization.

Optimizing Scope 3 Emissions through Supplier Collaboration : Collaborate with suppliers to enhance decarbonization efforts and switch to lower-emission suppliers, reducing overall emissions across the value chain. Integrating Technology for a Net Zero Roadmap : Learn how to use technology to capture, interpret, and analyze emissions, water, and forest waste data.

Shiv Agarwal, Director of Product Management, Lythouse

Olaf Stange, Head of Supplier Decarbonization & Program Lead for Scope 3 Decarbonization Accelerator Program, Bayer

John Hodges, Director of ESG Strategy and Engagement, Bristol Myers Squibb Moderator: Annie Roberts, Senior Climate Analyst, G&A Institute

