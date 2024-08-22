Webinar: Translate Emissions Data Into Decarbonization Strategies With BMS, Bayer, And Lythouse
Date
8/22/2024 2:00:45 PM
Effective decarbonization strategies rely on accurate and consistent data collection across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 to identify key focus areas, and close collaboration across supply chains to enhance supplier decarbonization. These are by no means small tasks for sustainability leaders and technology is beginning to become a vital tool for measuring emissions, analyzing 'heavy hitters' and setting strategies for decarbonization.
Join Reuters Events for their webinar on August 22, 8am PT / 11am ET and explore how you can develop strategies to translate emissions data into strategic decisions for decarbonization.
Key learnings:
Comprehensive Emissions and Waste Management : Understand how to leverage tools to capture and manage Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, as well as water and forest waste, to drive effective decarbonization strategies across your organization.
Optimizing Scope 3 Emissions through Supplier Collaboration : Collaborate with suppliers to enhance decarbonization efforts and switch to lower-emission suppliers, reducing overall emissions across the value chain.
Integrating Technology for a Net Zero Roadmap : Learn how to use technology to capture, interpret, and analyze emissions, water, and forest waste data.
Speakers include:
Shiv Agarwal, Director of Product Management, Lythouse
Olaf Stange, Head of Supplier Decarbonization & Program Lead for Scope 3 Decarbonization Accelerator Program, Bayer
John Hodges, Director of ESG Strategy and Engagement, Bristol Myers Squibb
Moderator: Annie Roberts, Senior Climate Analyst, G&A Institute
Sign up today! And don't worry if you can't join – register to receive the full post-webinar recording.
Best regards,
Reuters Events Sustainable Business
