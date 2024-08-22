Capital Laser Expands With First Franchise, Bringing Premier Laser Hair Removal To Tysons Corner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Located in the prestigious Tysons Corner, the new franchise marks a milestone in Capital Laser's expansion.

- Sue Lee, Founder and Owner of Capital LaserWASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Laser , a leader in laser hair removal with a reputation for excellence and thousands of five-star reviews, is proud to announce the sale of its first franchise, located in the upscale Tysons Corner. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards becoming a household name in the Washington D.C. area and beyond.Founder and owner Sue Lee shared her enthusiasm about the franchise's launch and the expertise of its new operators, Matt Weiss and Mike Schuster."We're thrilled to partner with seasoned professionals like Matt Weiss and Mike Schuster, whose extensive experience and dedication to customer satisfaction align perfectly with our mission. This franchise is just the beginning of Capital Laser's ambitious expansion plans as we continue to set the standard in laser hair removal across the country,” said Lee.The Tysons, Virginia location will be the brand's second, following the success of its flagship clinic in Arlington. Lee emphasized the importance of maintaining the same rigorous five-star standards and customer service in both locations as the team prepares for the grand opening."As we put the finishing touches on the new location, our focus is on training the new team to ensure the same quality and effectiveness as our Capital Laser clinic in Arlington. We aim to integrate the two efforts so that clients can choose the best location that fits their schedule while still receiving the same fantastic service Capital Laser is known for,” Lee added.Capital Laser is renowned throughout the Washington D.C. area for its commitment to excellence, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and lasers. Franchisees benefit from the brand's stellar reputation, comprehensive training, ongoing operational support, over two decades of industry expertise, and tailored marketing guidance.Don't miss the opportunity to be part of Capital Laser's exciting growth. Visit to learn more about franchise opportunities and how you can join a leading brand in the laser hair removal industry.**ABOUT Capital Laser**With over 1,000 five-star reviews and two decades of specialization in laser hair removal, Capital Laser continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. As we expand our footprint, our vision is to bring our exceptional service to communities nationwide. Learn more about our services, pricing, and franchise opportunities at and .

