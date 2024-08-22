Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding Gearing Up To Assist Families With Their Back-To-School Expenses

CALDWELL, N.J.

, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are prepared for a spike in lawsuit loan funding requests as summer comes to an end and parents are looking for a way to pay for back-to-school needs. Legal-Bay's experienced staff is standing by to quickly process a high number of loan settlement applications; cash-in-hand usually takes 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

Starting a new school year can be tough when parents find themselves without resources, especially as kids are getting ready to join clubs or sports-the costs of which can add up quickly. And for families facing college expenses, bank accounts are even more stressed. Legal-Bay understands the need for extra cash this time of year, and is prepared to assist plaintiffs obtain law suit loans to help pay the bills.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "College tuition doesn't come cheap, and that's not even including all the extra expenses like room and board, books, or even day-to-day pocket money. Even for parents with children who aren't yet college aged, the school year can bring with it a multitude of unforeseen expenses from outgrown clothes to school supplies to extracurricular activities. Plaintiffs may not realize that our pre-settlement funding service exists and how it can be a lifesaver when it comes to back-to school needs."



If you're a plaintiff involved in an active lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement, please visit Legal-Bay

HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405 .

To expedite your lawsuit loan funding application, please be sure to have your case manager name and email information available. We cannot proceed with funding without this information .



Legal-Bay continues to be a leader in all types of cases throughout the country: personal injury, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, bus crashes, truck accidents, construction site accident, medical malpractice, dog bites, slip and falls, police brutality or assault, sexual harassment or abuse in the workplace, racial or age discrimination in places of employment, unlawful termination, wrongful incarceration, judgement on appeal, and more.

Their loan for settlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. While it's common to refer to these legal funding requests as settlement loans, loans for settlements, law suit loans, loans for lawsuits, etc., the "lawsuit loan" funds are, in fact, non-recourse. That means there's no risk when it comes to loans in lawsuit settlements because there is no obligation to repay the money if the recipient loses their case. Therefore, terms like settlement loan, loans for lawsuit, loans on settlement, or lawsuit loan funds don't necessarily apply, as the "loan on lawsuit" isn't really a loan at all, but rather a stress-free cash advance.

Legal-Bay is known to many as the best lawsuit funding provider in the industry for their helpful and knowledgeable staff, and one of the best lawsuit loan companies overall for their low rates and quick turnaround, sometimes within 24-48 hours once all documents have been received.

To apply right now for a loan settlement program, please visit the company's website HERE

or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer any questions.