National Veteran Business Development Council Welcomes Puroclean/Purovet As New Corporate Member

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Frank Torre, Vice Chairman, PuroClean

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is pleased to announce that PuroClean/PuroVet , a leader in property restoration and remediation services, has joined its prestigious ranks as a new corporate member. This partnership marks a significant step in NVBDC's ongoing mission to expand opportunities for veteran-owned businesses across the United States.As the nation's foremost veteran certification organization, NVBDC is dedicated to connecting certified veteran-owned businesses with corporate America's supply chains. PuroClean's commitment to this initiative reflects its dedication to supporting veterans and integrating their expertise into its business operations.“We are thrilled to welcome PuroClean as a corporate member of NVBDC,” said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC.“Their participation exemplifies the growing recognition among top companies of the value that veteran-owned businesses bring to the table. We look forward to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership with PuroClean as we continue to open doors for veterans in business.”Through its corporate membership, PuroClean/PuroVet will gain access to NVBDC's extensive network of certified veteran-owned businesses, enabling the company to diversify its supply chain while supporting veteran entrepreneurs.The partnership also provides PuroClean/PuroVet with opportunities to participate in NVBDC's annual events, including the National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference, where they can engage directly with veteran-owned businesses and explore potential collaborations.“We are honored to join forces with the NVBDC and to support our nation's heroes as they transition into successful business ownership,” said Frank Torre.“The PuroVet program is our way of giving back to those who have given so much to our country. We believe that veterans, with their unparalleled work ethic and commitment to excellence, are uniquely positioned to thrive in the disaster restoration industry.”About PuroCleanPuroClean is a premier property restoration and remediation company, offering services for fire, water, mold, and biohazard damage across North America. Committed to serving the community, PuroClean helps families and businesses recover quickly and efficiently from unexpected property damage.To learn more about PuroClean please visitThe NVBDC continues to lead the way in providing veteran-owned businesses with the resources and recognition they need to thrive. The addition of PuroClean/PuroVet to its growing list of corporate members further strengthens the council's impact and highlights the importance of supporting veterans in business.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses . NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and RallyPointhome-page/national-veteran-business-development-council-welcomes-puroclean-purovet-as-new-corporate-member/

