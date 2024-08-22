Recolorado Recognized By Ocusell With The Highest Certification For MLS Operating Principles And Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Real Estate Business Operating Rules are Necessary to Safeguard Consumer Data. REcolorado is the first MLS to receive this important certification.

- Deborah Shipley - REcolorado VP of Marketing and CommunicationsCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- REcolorado ®, the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Colorado, announced today it has achieved the highest level of certification from Ocusell , the industry leader for MLS business rule and compliance audits in the MLS space. REcolorado submitted its system requirements and subsequent documentation to Ocusell via the Real Estate Business Rules (REBER) standard Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO format. Ocusell's audit team found that 100% of REcolorado's business rules were validated as fully compliant under its detailed scrutinization.“In two years of testing, this is the highest level of compliance we have ever seen,” said D. Jackson, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Ocusell.“This accomplishment is significant given the typical failure rate is usually close to 40%.”Business rules are a fundamental part of REcolorado's processes and play a vital role in both new product launches and enhancements to existing services. Led by the Business Services team, REcolorado begins by documenting requirements and concludes with comprehensive testing to ensure business rules are followed.“The key to timely and accurate data is found in how REcolorado's MLS business rules are researched, drafted, and integrated into the data workflow,” said Deborah Shipley, REcolorado vice president of marketing and communications.“Strong business rules allow REcolorado to work more efficiently with our partners to bring subscriber-focused services to the market. The affirmation provided by Ocusell validates REcolorado's solid operational core and sets a foundation for our next chapter of providing value to our subscribers.”Ocusell developed its Business Rules Assurance Certification to signify the importance of an MLS's operational compliance and, as a result, enable an MLS to deliver to end-users (both professionals and consumers) the most rules-compliant, accurate, and timely real estate data. In an industry currently facing both numerous regulatory and legal challenges, the Ocusell Certification ensures that careful safeguards and optimal operating procedures are in place.“This engagement showcases our technology's capability to beneficially transform MLS operations,” added Jackson.“We are confident the updated business rules will positively impact professionals in the Colorado real estate market and welcome inquiries from any MLS in North America to learn how we can help.”About REcoloradoREcolorado® is the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Colorado with over 26,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. REcolorado's vision is to empower a trusted, cooperative, and comprehensive real estate marketplace to position customers for success by providing data, technology, and intelligence. The company is REALTOR® owned and serves real estate professionals including the members of the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®.About OcusellThe Ocusell Business Rules Assurance Certification and its proprietary tool Rulesetta guarantee that MLS operations meet the highest industry standards for accuracy, efficiency and compliance. This certification validates the robustness and reliability of MLS business rules, ensuring consistent operational excellence. By achieving this certification, organizations demonstrate their commitment to maintaining superior system integrity and fostering trust in property transactions, ultimately enhancing the overall quality and reliability of the real estate market. More at ocusell

