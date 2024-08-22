Choice Financial Group Expands Northeast Footprint With Acquisition Of Madison Avenue Brokerage Corp.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Choice Financial Group is pleased to announce the acquisition of Madison Avenue Brokerage Corp. (MABC), a distinguished brokerage firm located in New York City. This strategic acquisition strengthens Choice Financial Group's presence in the Northeast, enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional financial services to clients in this important market.“With Madison Avenue Brokerage Corp., we are partnering with a firm that shares our commitment to client excellence and innovation in financial services. Their deep expertise and robust relationships with leading insurance companies are invaluable assets as we expand our footprint in the Northeast,” said Bob Hilb, CEO of Choice Financial Group.“This acquisition is a pivotal milestone in our growth strategy and underscores our dedication to providing superior service to our clients nationwide.”Madison Avenue Brokerage Corp.'s strength lies in the extensive expertise of its staff and their strong relationships with top insurance companies. With over 30 years in business and a dedicated, veteran team, MABC prides itself on its commitment to comprehensive coverage, strong carrier partnerships, and exceptional customer service.“We are excited to join forces with Choice Financial Group, a company that aligns with our values and shares our vision for growth,” said Michael Weiner, Vice President of Madison Avenue Brokerage Corp.“This partnership will enable us to enhance our service offerings and leverage Choice's extensive resources, positioning us for a successful future together.”About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 43 offices in 18 states.

