Toyota Motor Corporation Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. August 23, 2024 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Toyota Motor Corporation (“Toyota” or“the Company”) (NYSE: TM ) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Toyota securities between June 23, 2022 - June 2, 2024. Investors must file a lead plaintiff motion by August 23, 2024.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Toyota understated its malfeasance relating to certification of its cars and issues relating to overall legal compliance; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

