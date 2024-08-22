AVCC Announces AVCC2024: Accelerating ADAS And Autonomous Vehicle Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AVCC2024 will take place on October 8-9, 2024, in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVCC is proud to announce its second annual member meeting and event, AVCC2024 , set to take place on October 8-9, 2024, in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA. This year's conference, themed "Accelerating ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Technology," will bring together leaders, innovators, and experts to shape the future of autonomous and assisted driving technologies.AVCC2024 will feature a dynamic program including:- Keynote presentations from industry thought leaders- Technical sessions covering cutting-edge developments in autonomous vehicle computing and ADAS- Interactive workshops and working groups- Networking opportunities with peers and potential collaboratorsAVCC will continue to provide a platform for collaboration and innovation in the rapidly evolving field of autonomous and assisted driving, and the AVCC2024 event will offer attendees unparalleled insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of mobility.The conference will be held at member company Bosch's facility in Farmington Hills, Michigan, just outside Detroit. Attendees can choose between in-person and virtual participation options, allowing for maximum flexibility and engagement.Key topics to be addressed during AVCC2024's morning sessions and afternoon technical working group meetings include:- Advancements in autonomous vehicle computing architectures- Benchmarking of AI accelerators and compute system for ADAS- Shaping the software ecosystem for chiplets and emerging compute platforms- Safety and security considerations in autonomous systems- Regulatory challenges and standardization effortsRegistration for AVCC2024 is now open. There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to all industry professionals regardless of AVCC membership status. For more information and to register, visit /avcc2024/ .

