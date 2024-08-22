(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital beds size is estimated to grow by USD 2.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

9.35%

during the forecast period. Rise in infectious diseases

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising number of medical emergencies. However,

high cost of automated hospitals beds

high cost of automated hospitals beds poses a challenge. Key market players include Agiliti Inc., Amico Group of Companies, ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Baxter International Inc., Besco Medical Ltd., Getinge AB, GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lojer Oy, Malvestio Spa, Medline Industries LP, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Savaria Corp., Savion Industries, Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., and Taleb Medical.







Hospital Beds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.35% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2313.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.34 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 44% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, China, and India Key companies profiled Agiliti Inc., Amico Group of Companies, ANTANO GROUP S.R.L., Baxter International Inc., Besco Medical Ltd., Getinge AB, GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corp., Joerns Healthcare LLC, Lojer Oy, Malvestio Spa, Medline Industries LP, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Savaria Corp., Savion Industries, Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., and Taleb Medical

Market Driver

Healthcare facilities are enhancing their emergency preparedness to address the rising number of medical emergencies caused by various factors, including outdoor and industrial accidents, wars, fire breakouts, and natural calamities. The demand for hospital beds is surging due to the increasing prevalence of life-threatening conditions such as stroke, heart attack, and organ failure. In response, hospitals and emergency centers are upgrading their intensive care, critical care, acute care, and surgical treatment facilities. They are investing in advanced equipment like electric and automated hospital beds to provide superior patient care and safety. Automated beds, which can be adjusted near the head and legs of patients, are particularly popular in intensive care units. Semi-automated beds are suitable for acute care facilities, while manual beds are preferred for long-term care in hospitals and home care settings. The expansion of emergency departments to cater to the increasing medical emergencies is fueling the demand for hospital beds. Manufacturers are meeting this demand by increasing production volumes, driving the growth of the global hospital beds market during the forecast period.



The Hospital Beds market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) among older adults. Hospitals and ambulatory care centers are the major consumers of hospital beds, with ICUs and long-term care facilities also being key markets. Mental hospitals and home healthcare services are also increasing their use of hospital beds. New product releases in the market include electric, semi-electric, and manual beds, as well as smart beds with respiration rate monitoring. The market is driven by healthcare spending, the aging population, and the prevalence of chronic illnesses. Companies are expanding their product portfolios to cater to acute care, psychiatric & bariatric care, and therapy choices. Investments in the hospital beds market are being driven by medical tourism and the casket business, as well as medical equipment divisions. Vital-sign bed sensors, such as those offered by EarlySense, are becoming increasingly popular. Surgical instruments and navigation systems are also important components of hospital bed systems. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for healthcare services and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



Market

Challenges



The regulatory environment for hospital beds manufacturing is stringent in various countries, leading manufacturers to invest heavily in meeting quality and operational standards. This increases production costs, prompting a premium pricing strategy. For instance, automated hospital beds in the US cost between USD800 and USD2,000, while other players offer products at USD500 and above. Weak distribution channels in rural markets, operated by local suppliers, increase costs due to lower order values and consumption volumes. High product prices are affordable for customers in developed markets but are a barrier for consumers in underdeveloped markets, where government regulations on supply and distribution are crucial. This limits product penetration and consumption volume in developing markets, posing a challenge to the hospital beds market's growth during the forecast period. The Hospital Beds market faces several challenges in various sectors. In Psychiatric & Bariatric Care, meeting unique patient needs requires diverse product offerings, including Electric, Semi-Electric, and Manual beds. Clinics and Ambulatory settings demand cost-effective solutions for Therapy choices. Patient knowledge about bed types and features is essential. Electric and Semi-Electric beds offer advanced comfort and mobility, while Manual beds cater to budget-conscious buyers. Smart beds with Respiration rate monitoring are in demand due to chronic illnesses like diabetes prevalent in the aging population and healthcare spending. The Medical Tourism market seeks affordable, high-tech solutions. New product releases, investments in product portfolios, and partnerships drive growth. The Casket business and Medical Equipment division collaboration presents opportunities. Vital-sign bed sensors from companies like EarlySense enhance patient safety. Surgical instruments, navigation systems, and patient handling equipment are crucial for emergency medical equipment. Neurosurgical, neurovascular, spinal devices, and COVID-19 patient care solutions are priority areas. Neurovascular and spinal devices cater to the growing need for neuro care. Electric beds, Semi-Electric beds, and Manual beds cater to various market segments. The market is dynamic, driven by chronic illnesses, aging population, and technological advancements.

Segment Overview



This hospital beds market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Manual beds

1.2 Semi-automated beds 1.3 Automated beds



2.1 Intensive care

2.2 Acute care 2.3 Home care



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Manual beds-

The Hospital Beds market is growing due to increasing healthcare expenditures and an aging population. Hospitals require a large number of beds to accommodate patients, leading to a high demand for this product. Manufacturers focus on producing comfortable and durable beds to meet the needs of healthcare facilities. Additionally, advancements in technology have resulted in the production of adjustable beds, providing better patient care and comfort. The market is expected to continue growing, offering significant opportunities for businesses involved in its production and distribution.

Research Analysis

The Hospital Beds market encompasses a wide range of beds designed for various healthcare settings, including hospitals, ambulatory care centers, mental hospitals, and home healthcare services. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, which require extended care. Acute care hospitals and ICUs utilize electric hospital beds for intensive patient care, while long-term care facilities cater to older adults with chronic conditions. Additionally, psychiatric and bariatric care centers require specialized beds to accommodate unique patient needs. The market also includes ambulatory beds for use in outpatient settings and electric beds for home healthcare services. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) patients may also require specialized hospital beds for their care.

Market Research Overview

The Hospital Beds market encompasses a wide range of bed types used in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, ambulatory care centers, mental hospitals, and home healthcare services. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), the demand for hospital beds, particularly ICU beds, is on the rise. Older adults, who are more susceptible to chronic illnesses, also contribute significantly to the market's growth. The market caters to various therapy choices, including Acute Care, Long-Term Care, Psychiatric & Bariatric Care, and includes Electric, Semi-Electric, Manual, Smart beds, and beds with respiration rate monitoring. The market is influenced by healthcare spending, the elderly population, and chronic illness prevalence. New product releases, investments, and product portfolios of medical equipment divisions are key drivers. The market also includes casket businesses and providers of surgical instruments, navigation systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, neurosurgical devices, neurovascular devices, and spinal devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the demand for hospital beds for virus carriers and patients.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Manual Beds



Semi-automated Beds

Automated Beds

Application



Intensive Care



Acute Care

Home Care

Geography



Europe



North America



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

