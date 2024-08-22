(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

American Falcon Fetches Over $100K at Saudi Auction, US Ambassador in Attendance

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- he International Falcon Breeders Auction 2024 (IFBA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has witnessed a record-breaking sale this year, with an Ultra White falcon sold for $106,000. The falcon, offered by American-based Pacific Northwest Falcons, was the highlight at the auction hosted at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters in the Town of Melham, north of Riyadh.U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney, attended the event, emphasizing the significance of this gathering and the strengthening ties between the two countries in falconry.Pacific Northwest Falcons also showcased a Super White falcon, which garnered approximately $23,000, further enhancing the IFBA's reputation as a premier global platform for elite falcons, including international championship breeds.The auction employs a fast-paced, competitive live bidding process, drawing falconers, breeders, and enthusiasts from across Saudi Arabia and worldwide. It is televised and streamed on social media, ensuring a broad audience.The IFBA supports the Saudi Falcons Club's mission to lead in falcon breeding, production, and care innovations. It also promotes cultural preservation, economic support for the falconry industry, and environmental awareness.This year's auction features participation from 54 top breeding farms from 19 countries and will continue through August 24.

