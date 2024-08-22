Future Point Of View (FPOV) Releases The 2024 HUMALOGY® Trends Report: A Comprehensive Guide For Leaders Navigating The Future Of Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Future Point of View (FPOV), a 20 year old boutique firm that specializes in developing business strategies for a digitally enhanced future, announces the release of the executive benchmarking 2024 HUMALOGY® Trends Report, a futuristic analysis designed to equip leaders and organizations with the insights needed to thrive in an evolving digital and artificial intelligence infused world.

The 2024 HUMALOGY® Trends Report serves as a benchmark and a guide for leaders ready to embrace emerging technology.

For the 2024 HUMALOGY® Trends Report, FPOV surveyed thousands of CEOs and senior executives on their current approach to business growth through technological advancements and the balance of human and digital capital. The 2024 report focuses on the strategies needed to realize competitive advantages, reduce technology risk, and culturally evolve in a technologically driven business environment.

HUMALOGY® Trends Report captures the current perspectives of leaders as they confront the challenges presented by emerging technologies and artificial intelligence for the purpose of benchmarking. Among the key findings, 70% of respondents said their organizations do not offer AI training programs and 61% said their organizations had not discussed AI risks at all. Only 6% of organizations we polled have a documented AI strategy roadmap in place, while 91% of leaders reported interest in increasing the amount of technology they use to become more productive. A significant takeaway of the report reflects the gap in the ideal state of digital maturity compared to the reality many organizations find themselves in today.

"The findings in our 2024 HUMALOGY® Trends Report are a wake-up call for organizations to implement future leaning strategies. This report serves as both a benchmark and a guide for leaders ready to take the next step." – Hart Brown, CEO at Future Point of View

Future Point of View helps organizations develop strategies that bridge technology with a comprehensive, forward-thinking perspective. Authors of the State of Oklahoma's AI Task Force report , FPOV provides strategy consulting services to medium and large organizations and governments. The 2024

HUMALOGY® Trends Report continues this tradition by illuminating areas of success and improvement for organizations seeking insights for their future.

FPOV and download the report here .

