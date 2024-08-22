National Blood Clot Alliance Appoints Healthcare Veteran Erin Vandyke As Vice President, VTE Centers Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The National Blood Clot Alliance , the nation's leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful

of venous blood clots, has announced the appointment of Erin VanDyke , MPAS, PA-C as Vice President of the newly established Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Centers of Excellence Program , effective immediately.



Ms. VanDyke brings two decades of clinical experience to NBCA. She previously served at Advanced Radiology Services P.C, as a clinical and administrative physician assistant specializing in Interventional Radiology at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Apart from her clinical expertise in providing exceptional care for patients with VTE, she also has extensive experience in EMR design and informatics, program development, and workflow optimization. In addition, her collaborative work with the nationally recognized multidisciplinary VTE team makes her a valuable addition to NBCA.

"Selecting Erin VanDyke to manage the NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence Program underscores our commitment to delivering superior clinical outcomes while also providing patient education and post-hospitalization VTE patient care,"

said NBCA Board Member and VTE COE Committee Chair, Justin Crockett.

In April 2024, NBCA designated Corewell Health West-Butterworth Hospital as its inaugural VTE Center of Excellence. NBCA now aims to expand this program across the United States, setting a new standard for venous blood clot care nationwide.

"I am honored to lead NBCA's VTE Centers of Excellence Program and excited to expand this program nationally," said Erin VanDyke. "Our goal is to ensure that all patients, regardless of location, receive the highest quality care. This initiative is a significant step forward in reducing the incidence and mortality of venous blood clots in the United States."

Founded in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of venous blood clots.

Learn more about the NBCA's VTE Centers of Excellence program here .



