Carry The Load Holds National Day Of Service And Remembrance To Mark 9/11 Anniversary

Dallas, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carry The Load , a non-profit that exists to preserve the sanctity of Memorial Day through community gatherings and storytelling to unite Americans in appreciation for the sacrifices made by a few who carried the load for all, is hosting volunteer opportunities for the public to observe Patriot Day on September 11. In partnership with the VA National Cemetery Administration, volunteers will beautify hallowed grounds and clean headstones of fallen heroes at more than 60 national cemeteries across the country. To date more than 1,000 people have signed up to volunteer for this year's day of service.

Patriot Day commemorates the lives of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia and those who perished when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania. This includes sacrifices made by the 343 New York firefighters who died during the 2001 attacks, plus the nearly equal number of New York firefighters, paramedics, and civilian support staff who died from post 9/11 illnesses.

“On Patriot Day, we encourage Americans to honor the memory of 9/11 by serving in their communities and sharing stories of the first responders and military who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL.“Together we can make a positive impact and show our gratitude for those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.”

Since 2019, thousands of people have dedicated countless hours at Carry The Load's Patriot Day events. The volunteer opportunity is a great fit for groups looking to commemorate the day, from corporate employees to community youth groups.

“I joined the military due to the events on September 11, 2001, and the calling to serve our country in a time of need,” says Michael Flowers, Carry The Load Ambassador and Marine Veteran.“Volunteering with Carry The Load on Patriot Day helps bring back that feeling of service and is a special way to remember those who sacrificed their lives due to the tragic events of 9/11.”

Visit Carry The Load's website to find event information, participating locations, and to register as a volunteer: .

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. Carry The Load now exists to preserve the sanctity of Memorial Day through community gatherings and storytelling to unite Americans in appreciation for the sacrifices made by a few who carried the load for all. For more, visit or news.carrytheload.org . Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

