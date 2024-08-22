Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Abuse Regulation:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.