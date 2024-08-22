عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


8/22/2024 12:30:52 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22 August 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Closely Associated with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK market Abuse Regulation:

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a) Name
 Sarah Coghlan
2. Reason for the notification
b) Position / status
 Person closely associated with PDMR Julian Coghlan.
c) Initial notification/amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PayPoint plc
b) LEI code 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
GB00B02QND93
b) Nature of the transaction
 Purchase of Ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volumes
£6.98 2,693
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total
2,693
£6.98
£18,797.14
e) Date of the transaction
 22 August 2024
f) Place of the transaction
 XLON

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


MENAFN22082024004107003653ID1108590407


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search