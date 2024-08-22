National Hydropower Association Celebrates National Hydropower Day, Pushes For Greater Recognition And Much-Needed Regulatory Reforms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Hydropower Association, America's leading trade association for the U.S. water power industry, is proudly celebrating National Hydropower Day this Saturday, August 24th. The sixth annual commemoration honors the water power and the American workers who support this vital, resource. This year's theme is“Hydro Powers,” which acknowledges the many ways water power provides for Americans – whether it's through cleaner communities, local job creation, a reliable grid, innovative solutions, and more.

“I'm incredibly honored to wish everyone a very happy National Hydropower Day,” said NHA's President and CEO, Malcolm Woolf.“Hydropower is the flexible renewable energy source. It complements wind and solar by providing carbon-free electricity when the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining. As our nation strives to meet growing electricity demand while simultaneously cleaning our grid, it's never been more important to share the foundational role of hydropower with every energy stakeholder – from elected officials to friends and neighbors.”

This year, NHA kicked things off early, highlighting hydropower in each region of the country throughout the past week. NHA thanks the supporters who have already joined the celebration with creative social media posts, vital thought leadership, and calls to action – a reminder that water power is more than an industry; it's a community with a shared vision for a clean energy future.

For more than 140 years, hydropower has powered America with renewable energy. Today, it accounts for around 6% of all electricity generated in the United States and nearly 30% of all renewable energy generation. In addition, technologies like Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH) account for around 96% of utility-scale energy storage capacity while the burgeoning marine energy sector provides untapped potential to generate clean power from waves, tides, and currents. The U.S. conventional hydropower fleet includes 2,252 hydropower plants across 48 states, which possess a total generating capacity of 80.58 GW, plus 22 GW of pumped storage, resulting in over 100 GWs capacity of reliable, carbon-free electricity to power an estimated 30 million American homes and businesses.

Despite the important role they serve, many facilities across the country are at risk of being decommissioned. Licenses for nearly 450 hydro facilities are set to expire by 2035, putting about 16 GW of electricity at risk when America needs all renewables working together to achieve ambitious energy and climate goals. Due to the lengthy and costly relicensing process, which takes over seven years on average and millions of dollars in administrative costs, industry surveys show that over a third of hydropower industry asset owners are“actively considering” decommissioning a facility. If this occurs, it could worsen grid reliability at a time when extreme weather and the need for reliable energy couldn't be greater. To achieve a clean energy future, the country must tap into all renewable resources.

“We have an opportunity to preserve and strengthen water power across America, but we can only succeed if we tell our story,” added Woolf.“That's why commemorations like National Hydropower Day are so important, and why NHA continues to advocate for the water power industry at the highest levels of government. Hydro powers America, and we should celebrate its past and potential every day.”

