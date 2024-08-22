OSG And Infoslips Win 2024 Xplor Application Of The Year Award For Innovative Healthcare Communication Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAROL STREAM, Ill., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

OSG in partnership with InfoSlips is pleased to announce that they have been awarded the prestigious 2024 Xplor Application of the Year Award, which is given to those companies in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) that have made notable and significant contributions by way of applications of technology.

This honor recognizes the collaborative effort between OSG and InfoSlips to revolutionize healthcare communication as part of their interactive document offering, which sits within the OSG JourneyConnectTM suite of solutions.

This innovative solution leverages AI and data-driven strategies to present the patient with EOBs that are interactive.

Healthcare consistently lags other industries in digital transformation, particularly in patient experience and processing information from disparate sources. The lack of systems and processes to retrieve centralized health data and use it effectively in patient communication has hindered the industry's progress, resulting in low digital adoption rates and significant repercussions in terms of cost, time, and patient satisfaction.

OSG and InfoSlips developed this digital interactive document solution to transform traditionally static, document-centric experiences. In the case of Healthcare, the Explanation of Benefits (EOB) communications were turned into dynamic, digitally native experiences to simplify what has traditionally been a very confusing document for patients to understand.

OSG's Chief Product Officer Gary Gregg said: "This innovative solution leverages AI and data-driven strategies to present the patient with EOBs that are interactive, include sentiment analysis and offer personalized content to successfully transform EOB communications into patient-centric experiences, achieving significant improvements in customer engagement, satisfaction, and operational efficiency."

This award-winning application highlights OSG and InfoSlips' commitment to leveraging AI technologies to deliver impactful healthcare communication solutions. OSG and InfoSlips will be accepting the award in person at the Xplor Conference in Orlando on September 23, 2024.

About OSG

OSG (Output Services Group, Inc.) delivers leading print and digital Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions that

drive action, loyalty and retention. With over 50 years of experience, OSG enables more than 5,000 customers to create deeper relationships, one communication at a time.

For more information, please visit

About InfoSlips

InfoSlips is a pioneering Customer Communication Experience Management (CXM) platform that specializes in transforming traditional transactional customer communications into captivating, interactive, and value-adding experiences. With over 15 years of innovation and more than 3,000 successful implementations worldwide, InfoSlips empowers organizations to elevate their customer interactions, enhancing both engagement and satisfaction across every touchpoint.

For more information, please visit InfoSlips

