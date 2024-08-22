Stericycle Recognized By Newsweek As One Of America's Greatest Workplaces And Greatest Workplaces For Mental Wellbeing In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL ), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, announced today that it has been recognized by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group as one of America's Greatest Workplaces and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbein in the large-size company category for 2024. Earlier this year, Newsweek also named Stericycle one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and for Women in 2024 .

The dual recognition affirms Stericycle's commitment to supporting its workforce while fostering a culture of respect and engagement. The selection process involved a comprehensive, independent evaluation of publicly available data, interviews with human resources professionals, and an anonymous online survey conducted with more than 250,000 employees at companies across the United States. Respondents were asked to share insight into how important the company values various factors, including working environment, company culture and values, compensation and benefits, and sustainability and awareness, among others.

"Stericycle is committed to protecting what matters, and that includes the health and wellbeing of our team members, customers and the communities we serve," commented Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "For us to achieve our mission, we must provide our team members with the benefits and support they need to be healthy and successful both at work and at home. These recognitions are a testament to our ongoing commitment to shape a healthier and safer world for everyone, everywhere, every day."

Stericycle creates a positive, safe and supportive work environment for its employees through various initiatives, including:



Cultivating a Diverse and Inclusive Culture : Stericycle is committed to the outreach, recruitment, hiring and development of team members who have diverse backgrounds and unique experiences. In 2023, 67% of all U.S.-based new hires and 51% of internal promotions identified as part of a racial or ethnic minority group. Additionally, Stericycle has seven employee resource groups (ERGs) dedicated to supporting women, Black and Latinx team members, veterans, young professionals, team members with disabilities and their family members, and the LGBTQ+ community.



Focusing on Safety : Safety is a priority and core value at Stericycle. Although safety is a priority every month of the year, Stericycle designated June annually as Global Safety Month. During Safety Month, company leaders facilitate activities and discussions that focus on injury and accident prevention. All team members are also asked to sign the company's annual Safety Commitment Pledge. In 2023, 94% of team members signed the pledge.

At Stericycle, safety goes beyond the physical. As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting all team members' wellbeing, Stericycle introduced a new Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which provides access to mental health benefits, support and robust resources.

Supporting Enhanced Education and Training : In addition to helping customers navigate complex requirements, Stericycle is dedicated to providing educational resources to team members.

Starting in 2023, the Regulatory Affairs team began facilitating

a weekly educational series on business-relevant topics for team members. The Waste Wizard Wednesday series includes company leaders sharing insights and best practices around programs, waste streams and industry requirements. The series is designed to help team members provide guidance and additional resources for customers to support compliant and sustainable waste programs. Additionally in 2023, the company launched new front line leadership trainings. The four-month training program covers three key areas: Leadership Essentials, Safety Essentials and Fleet Essentials.

"Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish "America's Greatest Workplaces 2024," the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company that is celebrating 35 years of protecting what matters. As a leading provider of compliance-based solutions, the company protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

