Cloudbreak Health Acquires Voyce, Becomes Equiti To Deliver Advanced Healthcare Language Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbreak Health, LLC, a leader in remote interpretation services for the healthcare industry, today announced its of Voyce , a tech-enabled language services provider. The move brings together two of healthcare's largest and most innovative language access companies, Voyce and Cloudbreak's MarttiTM , the first-to-market video remote interpretation.

Continue Reading

The acquisition was made in concert with the company's strategic rebrand to Equiti . Together, these initiatives further enhance Equiti's service offerings and solidify its position as a leading supplier of language interpretation solutions. Both Martti and Voyce will operate and innovate under the Equiti umbrella.

"Equiti is focused on empowering patients and providers for all things language access." ~ Maureen Huber, Equiti CEO

Post this

"Equiti is focused on empowering patients and providers for all things language access," said Maureen Huber, CEO of Equiti. "It begins by bringing together the industry's most talented minds - people who share a passion for supporting those whose lives and well-being depend on communicating quickly and effectively. Healthcare equity doesn't end with language services - this is just the beginning."

Bringing Martti and Voyce together under the Equiti umbrella greatly expands interpreter resources, meaning ever-faster connection times and even broader language coverage, enhancing the experience for providers and patients, and further improving patient outcomes.

"Today's announcements are a big step to improving equitable care for millions of patients across North America. They reflect our dedication to delivering technology-driven solutions that empower healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes," explained Andrew Royce, CEO of Voyce and the new President of Equiti. "As the teams behind Martti and Voyce come together, we will provide the best and most intuitive platforms for interpreters, while simultaneously addressing the diverse needs of hospitals, health systems, and their communities."

The Equiti team, led by CEO Maureen Huber, President Andrew Royce, CFO Mike Schmidt, and Martti Co-Founder Andy Panos, is made up of pioneering experts with a deep understanding of the industry's challenges. Together, they have a shared vision for the future of language access and health equity. The company is committed to ongoing innovation and delivering even better support for healthcare providers and patients.

Leading private equity firm GTCR completed its acquisition of Cloudbreak Health, now Equiti, in early 2024. Voyce was advised by Ernst & Young Capital Advisors and Dentons. Cloudbreak and GTCR were advised by Kirkland & Ellis. To learn more about Equiti and its suite of services, visit equitihealth .

Contact

Brett Gerrish

[email protected]

312.565.0044 ext.1136

About Equiti

Equiti is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to empowering the delivery of superior care and ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all. Through innovative, integrated solutions and actionable insights, Equiti supports healthcare providers and underserved populations in achieving optimal health outcomes. We offer comprehensive language access and other solutions tailored to the diverse needs of underserved and limited English proficient populations. Our commitment to breaking down barriers and leveraging data-driven approaches is shaping the future of healthcare, making it more accessible, efficient, and equitable. Equiti is building a world where everyone, everywhere, can access the healthcare they deserve. For more information, visit .

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests through The Leaders StrategyTM – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $25 billion in over 280 companies, and the firm currently manages $40 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Equiti