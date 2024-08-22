Compagnie De Financement Foncier: Availability Of The Amendment To The 2023 URD
8/22/2024 12:16:03 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, August 22, 2024
Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document including the 2024 half-yearly financial report
Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document including the 2024 half-yearly financial report.
It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 22, 2024 under the number D.24-0145-A01.
This report is available on the company's website at under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.
Copies of this document are also available at the following address:
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS
Contact : Financial Communication - ...
