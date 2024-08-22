عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Compagnie De Financement Foncier: Availability Of The Amendment To The 2023 URD


8/22/2024 12:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, August 22, 2024

Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document including the 2024 half-yearly financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document including the 2024 half-yearly financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 22, 2024 under the number D.24-0145-A01.

This report is available on the company's website at under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS

Contact : Financial Communication - ...

Attachment

  • Compagnie de Financement Foncier - Availability of the Amendment to the 2023 URD

MENAFN22082024004107003653ID1108590377


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search