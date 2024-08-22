(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Aligners Outlook to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The extensive report provides detailed market data on the dental aligners market in Germany. The report includes annualized market revenues, volume (units), and average prices (USD) for each market segment, with data spanning from 2018 to 2033.

It also offers insights into the market share and distribution share for 2023, covering key companies operating within the German market. Additionally, the report includes global corporate profiles, along with information on pipeline products, news, and deals relevant to the dental aligners market in Germany.





Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Dental Aligners Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Dental Aligners Market, Germany

3.1 Dental Aligners Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Dental Aligners Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.3 Dental Aligners Market, Germany, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

3.4 Dental Aligners Market, Germany, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

3.5 Dental Aligners Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

4 Overview of Key Companies in Germany, Dental Aligners Market

4.1 Align Technology Inc

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Dentsply Sirona Inc

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 Ormco Corp

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 Henry Schein Inc

4.4.1 Company Overview

4.5 3M Co

4.5.1 Company Overview

4.6 ClearCorrect LLC

4.6.1 Company Overview

5 Appendix

