Mcphy Energy : Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Outstanding Shares (July 31, 2024)
Date
8/22/2024 12:01:24 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information
relating to the total number of voting rights and outstanding shares
In accordance with articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers General Regulation
Reporting company :
Corporate name: McPhy energy Public Limited company (société anonyme) with Board of Directors Registered office: Aéroparc – 1615 Avenue de la Grande Piste, 90150 Foussemagne Registered under number 502 205 917 R.C.S. Grenoble (pending transfer to Belfort) Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329 - ALMCP)
| Date
| Total number of outstanding shares
| Total number of voting rights *
| Gross
| Net
| 31.07.2024
| 29,281,788**
| 31,233,998
| 30,020,920
* Total number of voting rights (i) "gross" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including those deprived of voting rights, (ii) "net" calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached after deduction of those deprived of voting rights (treasury shares and other shares whose voting rights are suspended pursuant to laws)
** including 10,000 new shares issued over the month pursuant to the equity financing line with Vester Finance1
1 Please refer to the press release dated 19 December 2023, available on the website of the Company ( – Section“Financial Publications – Press releases”).
Attachment
Déclaration mensuelle DDV (07.2024)_VUK docx
