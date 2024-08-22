UPDATE - Governor Jared Polis To Attend Valhallan Esports Training's Grand Opening In Broomfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polis Will Be Present To Celebrate New Era Of Youth Esports Training in Colorado

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a followup to our recent announcement of Valhallan Esports Training 's Grand Opening in Broomfield, Colorado this Saturday, August 24th, we are pleased to announce that Colorado Governor Jared Polis will be attending the event at 4:30 pm. Governor Polis will be joining the Broomfield community to help celebrate Valhallan Esports Training's mission of using team-based games to bring education, life skills, and inclusive competition into young people's lives.An avid gamer himself, Polis will tour the facility and may take part in one of the event's exciting tournaments. His appearance reflects his commitment to the values embodied by Valhallan, which uses today's most popular video games to help youth aged 7-17 to reap all the benefits of traditional team sports, including developing communication skills, leadership skills, and participating in inclusive competition.The opening will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony just before noon with Broomfield's mayor, Guyleen Castriotta, and an appearance from the Denver Broncos cheerleaders from 2-4pm.The first Valhallan location in Colorado, the Broomfield arena will be hosting its formal Grand Opening with an exciting day of activities to celebrate its entry into the community. The event will take place as follows:Date: August 24, 2024Time: 12 pm to 6 pmLocation: 3800 W 144th Ave b1300, Broomfield, CO 80023The event will feature a number of different stations, each offering an engaging and unique activity. Attendees will be able to tour the facility, getting a look at its top-tier gaming equipment and having the chance to test out some of the games. The event will also feature a health and movement station to help kids learn to stretch and develop healthy posture. The Valhallan team will provide comprehensive information on each game so that parents who may be less familiar with their content can develop a better understanding of what they involve.Competitive video gaming has seen a massive surge in recent years, with the global market predicted to reach $2.4 billion by the end of 2024 as millions of fans worldwide watch and participate in esports events. The market's size and prestige are set to grow even further in the wake of the IOC's recent announcement that it will be hosting the first-ever Olympic Esports Games in 2025.About Valhallan Esports TrainingValhallan Esports Training is a rapidly-growing youth esports franchise that uses team-based video games to bring education, life skills, and inclusive competition into young people's lives. Now opening in Broomfield, Colorado, the training arena will combine the fun and competition of video games with extensive training programs, tournaments, and camps that not only help youth improve their playing, but empower them to develop a robust sense of community and life skills in a positive environment.Please view the previous press release with additional details pertaining to the event HERE .

