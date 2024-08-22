U.S. Banking Solutions For Healthcare Payers And Providers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Solutions For Healthcare Payers And Providers Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Services, Software), By Application (Credit & Financing, Management), By End Use (Provider, Payer), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. banking solutions for healthcare payers and providers market size is expected to reach USD 62.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030, primarily driven by the need for regulatory compliance and the need to optimize operations.



Advanced banking solutions automate routine financial tasks such as billing, payment processing, and revenue cycle management, reducing errors and speeding up transactions. These solutions provide real-time financial insights through enhanced data analytics, enabling quick, informed decision-making. By streamlining financial operations and reducing administrative burdens, healthcare organizations can allocate resources more effectively and focus on delivering quality patient care. This focus on efficiency is driving increased demand for sophisticated banking solutions in the healthcare sector. For instance, in September 2022, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. partnered with FISPAN, a fintech company, to offer embedded commerce financing solutions. The new platform offers improved banking and treasury functionalities, including streamlined features such as account reconciliation, payment initiation, & remittance advice. It is compatible with leading accounting platforms like QuickBooks Online and Sage Intacct, which enhances overall financial management capabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the healthcare payers and providers industry, driving the adoption of banking solutions and reshaping financial operations and priorities. The rise in telehealth services prompted investment in digital financial platforms and technologies, enabling remote transaction management and reducing reliance on physical processes. The pandemic caused fluctuations in financial activities, with a decline in non-COVID-related transactions and a surge in COVID-19-related claims. Additionally, changes in healthcare access led providers and payers to implement digital banking tools to maintain efficient and transparent financial operations.

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as product launches, partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions. Through these strategic initiatives, market players are trying to strengthen their market positions and expand their customer base. For instance, In May 2023, Fifth Third Bancorp announced the acquisition of Big Data LLC, a technology solutions provider specializing in healthcare payments and remittances. This acquisition enhances Fifth Third's national healthcare revenue cycle capabilities, addressing clients' complex needs in this sector and aligning with the bank's vision of digital innovation & focus on healthcare.

U.S. Banking Solutions For Healthcare Payers And Providers Market Report Highlights

The services solution dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 72.58% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing reliance on outsourced financial services to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

The financial management application dominated the market growth in 2023, with a share of 44.83%. The adoption rate of financial management solutions is high among healthcare organizations owing to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits associated with their adoption. The analytics segment is anticipated to showcase fastest growth at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030. The providers end use dominated the market with a market share of 57.81% in 2023. Healthcare providers increasingly adopt banking solutions to manage their extensive financial operations efficiently. The payers' segment is anticipated to witness fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030. Companies Featured

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $34.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered United States



