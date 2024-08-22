STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
| Company Announcement
No. 02/2024
Copenhagen, 22 August 2024
STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated financial statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
On 22 August 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 30 June 2024.
The H1 2024 Interim Report is available at: .
The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: .
Fo r further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or ...
Attachment
STG Group Finance - Company Announcement, 22 August 2024
