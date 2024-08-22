STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated financial statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company Announcement

No. 02/2024



Copenhagen, 22 August 2024



STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

On 22 August 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 30 June 2024.

The H1 2024 Interim Report is available at: .

The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: .

Fo r further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or ...

