DP World Advances Sustainable Port Operations In The Dominican Republic With Electrification Initiative

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The in electric equipment and charging stations at the of Caucedo will reduce carbon emissions and enhance operational efficiency.

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World , a global leader in logistics and solutions, is embarking upon a multi-phase initiative to improve sustainability at the Port of Caucedo in the Dominican Republic.

The first phase of the project involves the of 12 electric internal transfer (ITVs), which will enable DP World to transition its fleet of diesel-powered ITVs to fully electric models. The new equipment is expected to reduce annual diesel fuel consumption by 4.6%, saving 100,000 gallons of fuel each year, while reducing CO2 emissions by more than 7,500 tons over the next decade. The transition will also reduce repair and maintenance costs by 25%.

The second phase involves the installation of on-site electric charging infrastructure. The new station, which will comprise five new chargers, represents an investment of approximately US$3.2 million. Construction is currently underway; the terminal is using temporary chargers until the project completes in October. This phase also includes the acquisition of four more electric ITVs, bringing the total number to 16.

Manuel Martinez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said:“Our commitment to environmental stewardship is demonstrated through our investment in these electric ITVs. By upgrading our infrastructure at the Port of Caucedo, we not only enhance operational efficiency but also make significant progress towards our goal of becoming net zero. We will continue to invest in infrastructure that supports the Dominican Republic's vision of becoming a regional logistics hub.”

DP World continues to advance its commitment to environmental sustainability across the Americas. In Peru, the company has completed the expansion of the Bicentennial Pier at DP World Callao, which now features advanced electric-powered equipment and the first electric truck charging station in Latin America . At Brazil's Port of Santos, DP World replaced 22 diesel Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes (RTGs) with electric versions, cutting the terminal's diesel consumption by up to 60%.

Morten Johansen, COO and executive vice president of DP World Americas, said:“With this transition, we are not only fostering a sustainable environment but also enhancing the operational competitiveness by lowering costs and waste. Our commitment to decarbonization is firm, and we are dedicated to integrating renewable energy and innovative technologies across all our operations in the region.”

