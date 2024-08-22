San Francisco's Mission Rock Built On Strength Of Lower-Carbon Vertua® Concrete

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cemex, a leading global building materials company, announced today that it has provided more than 56,000 cubic yards of its sustainable building materials toward the first phase of of Mission Rock, a 28-acre multiphase, mixed-use development in San Francisco, California developed by Tishman Speyer, the San Francisco Giants and the of San Francisco.

General contractor Webcor broke ground on Mission Rock in 2020, recruiting Cemex to provide its lower-carbon concrete Vertua® to establish the foundation for the neighborhood's first three buildings, which include two residential buildings dubbed The Canyon and Verde, and an office building that houses VISA's new Market Support Center.

"We are excited to contribute to a forward-thinking project such as Mission Rock by delivering our eco-conscious building materials, advancing sustainability efforts in San Francisco," said Francisco Rivera, Cemex U.S. Regional President -- West Region. "In providing Vertua® to urban development projects, Cemex is driving innovation further to sustainably solve the world's construction challenges."



This project marks a significant milestone for Cemex and San Francisco, as the company continues to integrate its Vertua® concrete solutions nationwide, aligning itself with the city's goal of becoming a carbon-neutral city. Certified Gold under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED for Neighborhood Development program , Mission Rock's first phase is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

Vertua® is Cemex's portfolio of products and solutions that contribute to building a better future through five sustainable attributes: Lower Carbon, Energy Efficiency, Recycled Materials, Water Conservation, and Design Optimization.

It is a part of Cemex's Future in Action program, which focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO2 company by 2050.

About Cemex U.S.

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 8 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex U.S. has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year consecutively since 2019 .

About Mission Rock

Mission Rock represents over 15 years of planning and community input to transform 28 acres of asphalt and a historic pier into an exciting new neighborhood featuring community-serving retail, stylish rental homes, inspired parks and open spaces, innovative workspaces and parking to serve ballpark patrons and the surrounding area. Phase One of the multiphase development is nearing completion. The project is a public-private partnership among the San Francisco Giants,

Tishman Speyer and the Port of San Francisco.

