HARIBO Kicks Off Football Season With New, Limited Edition-Football Mix Gummies

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO, creators of the world's #1 gummi, is proud to announce the launch of their latest innovation: HARIBO Mix, just in time for the start of football season! HARIBO's first-ever football-themed treats will kick taste buds into high gear with six new gummi shapes and the classic fruity flavors that have made HARIBO a fan favorite: Pineapple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Lemon, Orange and Apple. This exciting limited-edition mix features a unique fluffy and soft dual-layered texture that enhances each delightful bite.

Perfect for sharing on game day, enjoying with family and friends at home or on-the-go while tailgating, HARIBO Football Mix is the ultimate touchdown treat. It's perfect for lifelong fans or for those just entering their football fanatic era. Football Mix features HARIBO's irresistibly chewy and pillowy textures in double-layered shapes that are iconic to the sport: a jersey, helmet, cleat, trophy and football, of course! Every bag of HARIBO Football Mix captures the excitement of the game and the joy in coming together for special moments.

"If there are two things that bring people together, it's the excitement of the world's #1 gummi along with America's #1 sport, football," said Avery Jukes, senior brand manager, HARIBO of America. "At HARIBO, we're always working to create innovative treats that excite our fans and remind them of the fun in feeling like kids again. Football Mix gives friends and families the perfect new treat to bring more childlike happiness into gameday."

About HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit .

