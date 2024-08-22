The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming September Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC is pleased to announce our upcoming September schedule. On Wednesday, September 4th and Thursday, September 5th, we will host our 11th Annual TMT One-on-One Conference and the following week, on Thursday, September 12th, we will be hosting our Consumer One-on-One Investor Conference. Designed to facilitate meaningful conversations between investors and companies, both events will consist entirely of in-person one-on-one or small group meetings. There will be no group presentations or panels. Both conferences will be held at the New York Athletic Club, located on Central Park South in Manhattan.



“I am thrilled to announce the list of over 85 dynamic companies that will be joining us at our TMT and Consumer Conferences this year,” said Benchmark President Richard Messina.“This will be our largest conference schedule ever for September, which illustrates Benchmark's continued commitment to providing our investor clients exclusive in-person access to management teams.”

The Benchmark Company will be hosting:

TMT One-on-One Conference

Wednesday, September 4th and Thursday, September 5th, 2024

8:00am – 3:00pm ET

Participating Companies include:

Wednesday, Sept. 4 th : ACM Research, Inc., Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd., Amtech Systems, Inc., Axcelis Technologies Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Canaan Inc., CSG Systems International, Inc., D-Wave Quantum Inc., Diodes Inc., Enovix Corporation, EVgo, Inc., Genius Sports Ltd, indie Semiconductor, IonQ, Inc., Liberty Global Ltd., Light & Wonder, Inc., Macom Technology Solutions, MaxLinear, Inc., Nova Ltd., Onto Innovation Inc., Plexus Corp., Power Integrations, Inc., Qorvo, Rush Street Interactive, Inc., Semtech, Sportradar Group AG, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Tower Semiconductor Ltd., Veeco Instruments, Vizio Holding Corp.

Thursday, Sept. 5 th : Better Home & Finance Holding Company, Cinemark Holdings, Inc., CoreCard Corp., Criteo SA, Dave Inc., E. W. Scripps Company, Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., Getty Images Holdings, Inc., Gray Television, Inc., Hut 8 Corp., I3 Verticals, Inc., IAC Inc., iLearningEngines, Inc., IMAX Corporation, Integral Ad Science, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, Magnite, Inc., MP Materials, National Association of Theatre Owners, National CineMedia, Inc., nLIGHT, Oceaneering International Inc., Pagaya Technologies Ltd., Payoneer Global Inc., Playstudios, Inc., Porch Group, Inc., Roku, Inc., ScanSource, Inc., Seagate Technology, Sinclair, Inc., Sony Corporation of America, Stagwell Inc., Super Group Ltd., Taboola.com Ltd., The Marcus Corporation, Trade Desk, Inc., Vivid Seats Inc., Warner Bros. Discovery, Ltd.

Consumer One-on-One Investor Conference

Thursday, September 12th, 2024

8:00am – 3:00pm ET

Participating Companies include:

Chef's Warehouse, Denny's Corporation, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., GEN Restaurant Group, Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., Holley Inc., J&J Snack Foods Corp., Kura Sushi USA, Inc., Malibu Boats, Inc., Movado Group, Inc., Potbelly Corp., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., Sea Limited, Sonic Automotive, Inc., Spin Master, Turning Point Brands, Westrock Coffee Company

Clients may choose up to nine (9) meetings throughout each day.

To register, please contact: Michael Fiorini – Director, Institutional Equity Sales at ... or your Benchmark Company representative.

