Construction Spending Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Adoption Of BIM And 3D Modeling In Construction Projects Boosts Precision

The growth in the construction spending market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in building materials and construction methods. The adoption of green building practices, aimed at reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency, has spurred new projects that adhere to stricter environmental regulations. Furthermore, government fiscal policies, particularly public spending on infrastructure projects, significantly influence construction spending.

Economic recovery packages, often including substantial allocations for infrastructure, can lead to surges in sector activity. Consumer behavior, particularly the increased demand for customized and luxury residential properties, also plays a critical role in driving construction spending. These multifaceted growth drivers ensure that the construction industry remains robust and capable of adapting to evolving economic and environmental landscapes.



Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Buildings Construction segment, which is expected to reach US$2.2 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Heavy & Civil Engineering segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Trillion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $1.0 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

