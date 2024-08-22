US TV Content Insights Report 2024: Impacts Of Strikes And Financial Austerity For Marketers
Date
8/22/2024 11:30:57 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The End of Peak TV: What U.S. Content Production Slowdowns Mean for Marketers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Just a few years ago, content production looked like a runaway train that couldn't slow down. But strikes and financial austerity have curbed production. With more production delays ahead, marketers will need to navigate the best way to reach consumers when new shows reach smaller audiences than they used to.
Key Question: What are the implications of entertainment companies producing less new content?
Key Stat: The number of US original scripted series declined by 14% YoY in 2023, according to FX Networks.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary The content bubble has finally burst Sources Media Gallery
Charts in This Report
Number of US Original Scripted TV Series, 2013-2023
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN22082024004107003653ID1108590273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.