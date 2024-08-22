عربي


US TV Content Insights Report 2024: Impacts Of Strikes And Financial Austerity For Marketers


8/22/2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The End of Peak TV: What U.S. Content Production Slowdowns Mean for Marketers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Just a few years ago, content production looked like a runaway train that couldn't slow down. But strikes and financial austerity have curbed production. With more production delays ahead, marketers will need to navigate the best way to reach consumers when new shows reach smaller audiences than they used to.

Key Question: What are the implications of entertainment companies producing less new content?

Key Stat: The number of US original scripted series declined by 14% YoY in 2023, according to FX Networks.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • The content bubble has finally burst
  • Sources
  • Media Gallery

Charts in This Report

  • Number of US Original Scripted TV Series, 2013-2023

