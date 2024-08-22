Glo Fiber Named Fiber Provider Of The Year In Cablefax's Prestigious Top Ops Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN ), is proud to announce that it has been named the Fiber Provider of the Year by Cablefax in the 2024 Top Ops Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights Glo Fiber's unwavering dedication to offering high-performance fiber internet services to approximately 300,000 homes across 6 states.

The Cablefax Top Ops Awards acknowledge exceptional contributions and accomplishments in the cable and telecommunications industry, with a focus on excellence in areas such as customer service, innovation, and operational efficiency. Glo Fiber's recognition as the Fiber Provider of the Year demonstrates the company's steadfast commitment to providing customers with leading-edge technology and outstanding service.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Fiber Provider of the Year by Cablefax," said Shentel's Chief Operating Officer, Ed McKay. "This accolade is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team, as well as our focus on delivering the best possible experience for our customers. As we continue to expand our fiber network and bring the benefits of high-speed, reliable internet to more communities, we remain committed to raising the bar for excellence in the broadband industry."

As a leading broadband internet provider in communities in the eastern US, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to competitors:



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing Prompt, local customer service

About Glo Fiber

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN ). With services now available to approximately 300,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

