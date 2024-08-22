Stagwell (STGW) Announces September Investor Conference Schedule
Date
8/22/2024 11:18:38 AM
Management to appear at events hosted by Citi, Benchmark, Goldman Sachs, B. Riley and Deutsche Bank
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger Network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several investor conferences throughout September 2024.
September 4: Citi 2024 Global technology conference in New York City – Management will be available for 1x1 meetings.
September 5: Benchmark 11th Annual
TMT One-on-One Conference in New York City – Management will be available for 1x1 meetings.
September 10:
Goldman Sachs Communacopia in San Francisco – Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will host a fireside chat and be available for 1x1 meetings.
September 12: B. Riley Securities 7th Annual Consumer and
TMT Conference in New York City – Management will host be available for 1x1 meetings.
September 25: Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference – Phoenix – Chief Financial Officer Frank
Lanuto will be available for 1x1 meetings.
Visit this page
to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.
About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.
