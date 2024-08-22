Stagwell (STGW) Announces September Investor Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Management to appear at events hosted by Citi, Benchmark, Goldman Sachs, B. Riley and Deutsche Bank

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several investor throughout September 2024.





September 4: Citi 2024 Global in New York City – Management will be available for 1x1 meetings.

September 5: Benchmark 11th Annual

TMT One-on-One Conference in New York City – Management will be available for 1x1 meetings.

September 10:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia in San Francisco – Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will host a fireside chat and be available for 1x1 meetings.

September 12: B. Riley Securities 7th Annual Consumer and

TMT Conference in New York City – Management will host be available for 1x1 meetings. September 25: Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference – Phoenix – Chief Financial Officer Frank

Lanuto will be available for 1x1 meetings.

Visit this page

to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

