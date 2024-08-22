(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organized by the Hong Kong Board (HKTB), the Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) Hong Kong Cyclothon will return on October 13, 2024 (Sunday) to share the fun of sports, with the event elevated to a sports-themed carnival. Health-and-wellness-themed elements have been added to make the Cyclothon a get-active carnival. The cycling routes have been enhanced to provide an even better cycling experience and attract more participants to ride across the cityscape of Hong Kong. Find out more about this Sunday carnival celebrating and wellness. New routes have been designed for two popular cycling events: the 50km and 32km rides. One more tunnel has been added to the 50km ride, including four tunnels and three bridges, which are usually closed to cyclists. For the first time, cyclists of the 32km ride can immerse themselves in Hong Kong's scenic harbour view from the Ting Kau Bridge and Stonecutters Bridge. Both rides have been expanded to the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD), where the cyclists will finish their rides. In addition, HKTB will host a brand-new carnival at the WKCD for the first time, incorporating elements of sports, local delicacies and drinks, large-scale photo-worthy installations, and a cycling-themed market. With the on-site audience in Tsim Sha Tsui East, the event will ramp up sports excitement across the city for locals and visitors! Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director of HKTB, said,“The Hong Kong Cyclothon this year includes leisure fun, healthy rides and professional races. In addition to the two most popular rides, with enhanced routes, a sports-and-leisure-themed carnival is a highlight of this year's event. I believe the edition this year will attract more locals and visitors to join and experience the dynamic vibe of the city. A wellness and health-centric lifestyle has become an emerging trend for in-depth tourism. Leveraging the Cyclothon, HKTB aims to further promote Hong Kong as a sports and leisure tourism destination.” Mr. Adam Kwok , Sun Hung Kai Properties Executive Director, expressed delight in SHKP being once again the title and charity sponsor of the Hong Kong Cyclothon. He said:“The Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon has grown into a major local and international sports event. Thanks to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, this year's event now features a carnival that allows all members of the public to participate. Last year, together with SHKP's top-up donations, the event raised HK$1.3 million to support services for cardiovascular disease, dementia patients and their carers through The Community Chest of Hong Kong.” "The Cyclothon demonstrates our Group's commitment to promoting Hong Kong as a destination for major sports events," he added. "To support elite athletes and promote sports in the community, our latest project, GO PARK Sai Sha, which is an integrated sports and commercial complex open to the public, will work with over 10 professional sports associations and institutions to offer training courses." Registration opens on Friday

New routes with four tunnels and three bridges for 50km ride and Ting Kau Bridge for 32km ride The“SHKP Hong Kong Cyclothon” will provide cycling lovers with a number of cycling activities. The 50km and 32km rides will accept more than 6,000 registrations starting on Friday, August 16, 2024. The technical skills test will be held in September. Sign up for the rides and enjoy Hong Kong's unique cityscape and landmarks up close along major roads, bridges and tunnels.

50km

ride

Route

The 50km route covers six districts and famous landmarks, including:



Xiqu Centre

Hong Kong Palace Museum International Commerce Centre (ICC) Four tunnels and three bridges:

Tsing Ma Bridge

Ting Kau Bridge Stonecutters Bridge *Newly added



Cheung Tsing Tunnel

Nam Wan Tunnel

Eagle's Nest Tunnel Sha Tin Heights Tunnel* 32km

ride

Route The previous 30km route has been extended to 32km this year and passes through:



International Commerce Centre (ICC)

Stonecutters Bridge Ting Kau Bridge* *Newly added

Remarks

Bikes equipped with wheels that are 20 inches in diameter can be used for the rides (including folding bikes) The rides end at the Jordan Road Flyover via Lin Cheung Road and Nga Cheung Road (next to Elements); the cyclists will be dismissed at the WKCD



Interested parties can sign up on the event's registration webpage ( ) starting at 10 am on August 16, 2024 (Friday). Each event has a quota and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure participants' safety, all cyclists are required to take and pass a technical skills test arranged by the event organizer, except for participants in the 2022 or 2023 Hong Kong Cyclothon and athletes recognized by the Cycling Association of Hong Kong, China.

First-ever Cyclothon carnival in WKCD to share the fun with the public

On the event day, WKCD Wonderland will be transformed into a carnival with four highlights. After completing their rides, cyclists can join the public and enjoy the carnival experiences. The Carnival will include photo-worthy installations, a cycling-themed market, yoga, stretching and dance fit workshops, and various refreshments. There will be a live broadcast of the events in Tsim Sha Tsui, including the CEO Charity & Celebrity Ride and the City Cycling Challenge around Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) – Sun Hung Kai Properties Men's Open and Women's Open, on-site to spread the cycling excitement.

Also returning this year is the Family Fun Ride on a 1km segment of Salisbury Road. Three hundred participants will get a chance to cycle on roads where cyclists are normally not allowed. Children aged six or above can ride alongside their parents. Interested families can sign up on the event website starting on Friday (16 August).

Ride for charity

To echo SHKP's charitable spirit, the event encourages participants to donate HK$100–$500 when signing up for the event. All registration fees for the CEO Charity and Celebrity Ride and Family Fun Ride will be donated to the Community Chest of Hong Kong with a matching donation from SHKP to support people in need.

Over 100 professional cyclists to compete for championship amid hustle and bustle of Tsim Sha Tsui

The City Cycling Challenge around Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong) – Sun Hung Kai Properties Men's Open and Women's Open will be staged in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Tsim Sha Tsui again this year, with top professional cyclists from various cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) competing for the championship, promoting Hong Kong as an international tourism hub and the mega-event capital of the GBA as the cyclists dart past the skyscrapers in downtown Hong Kong.

The races will be conducted in a lap race along the Salisbury Road and Hung Hom Bypass, each lap 3.7 km. Racers in the Men's and Women's Opens will race for eight and two laps, respectively. Audience zones will be set up at different locations along the race route. Come and cheer for the cyclists on-site!

On the event day, WKCD Wonderland will be transformed into a carnival. After completing their rides, cyclists can join the public and enjoy the carnival experiences.

