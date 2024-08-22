(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Kitchen - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Cloud Kitchen was estimated at US$36.9 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$74.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the cloud kitchen market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for food delivery services, especially heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, has significantly boosted the market. Consumers' preference for convenience, coupled with the growing popularity of online food ordering, continues to drive demand for cloud kitchens. The cost-effectiveness of the cloud kitchen model, with its lower initial investment and reduced operational costs compared to traditional restaurants, makes it an attractive option for entrepreneurs and established food businesses alike. Technological advancements in kitchen automation, data analytics, and delivery logistics further support the scalability and efficiency of cloud kitchens. Additionally, the rise of urbanization and the busy lifestyles of city dwellers fuel the need for quick and reliable food delivery options. These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the cloud kitchen market, meeting the evolving demands of modern consumers and transforming the landscape of the food service industry.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Independent Cloud Kitchen segment, which is expected to reach US$47.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.6%. The Commissary / Shared Kitchen segment is also set to grow at 11.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.4% CAGR to reach $15.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Cloud Kitchen Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Cloud Kitchen Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Cloud Kitchen Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Avane Cloud Kitchens, CloudKitchens, ContekPro, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $36.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Cloud Kitchen - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Avane Cloud Kitchens

CloudKitchens

ContekPro

Curefoods

Ghost Kitchen India

kitchens@ - Loyal Hospitality Pvt. Ltd

Kitopi

Onetray S.p.A.

Rebel Foods Private Limited

Restroworks

The Food Corridor

Toast, Inc.

TouchBistro Inc.

USIP Solutions LTD. VentaGenie

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Popularity of Online Food Delivery Services Propels Cloud Kitchen Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Kitchen Management Systems Strengthen Business Case

Increasing Adoption of Virtual Restaurants Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Impact of COVID-19 on Dining Behavior Spurs Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Cost-effective Food Service Solutions Drives Cloud Kitchen Adoption

Collaboration between Food Delivery Platforms and Cloud Kitchens Enhances Market

Growing Awareness of Hygiene and Safety Standards Generates Demand

Expansion of Multi-brand Cloud Kitchen Models Supports Market Growth

Rising Focus on Menu Innovation and Customization Drives Market

Increasing Investment in Cloud Kitchen Infrastructure Propels Market Expansion

Influence of Urbanization and Busy Lifestyles on Food Consumption Patterns

Innovations in Food Packaging and Delivery Solutions Enhance Market Efficiency

Rising Demand for Healthy and Sustainable Food Options Sustains Market Impact of Social Media and Digital Marketing Strategies on Cloud Kitchen Visibility

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Cloud Kitchen Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900