Bioabsorabable Stents Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.55 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.7%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bioabsorbable stents market has demonstrated rapid growth, expanding from $0.35 billion in 2023 to $0.38 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The market is projected to grow further, reaching $0.55 billion by 2028, driven by increasing cardiovascular disease rates, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in bioabsorbable materials.

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Rates Propel Growth in the Bioabsorbable Stents Market

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a major driver of the bioabsorbable stents market. Cardiovascular disorders are the leading cause of death globally, with strokes and heart attacks responsible for 4 out of 5 cardiovascular deaths. With an estimated 23.6 million cardiovascular disease-related deaths projected by 2030, the demand for bioabsorbable stents, which reduce risks of complications associated with traditional metal stents, is expected to rise significantly.

Bioabsorbable Stents Market Segments :

.By Product Type: Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents, Metal-based Bioabsorbable Stents

.By Absorption Rate: Slow-absorption Stents, Fast-absorption Stents

.By Applications: Coronary Artery Diseases, Peripheral Artery Diseases

Geographical Insights: North America and Western Europe Lead the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the bioabsorbable stents market, followed by Western Europe. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Bioabsorbable Stents Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the bioabsorbable stents market include Abbott Laboratories, REVA Medical Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, and many others. These players are actively involved in product development and innovation to address the challenges associated with bioabsorbable stents. For example, Abbott Laboratories and Boston Scientific have been working to improve stent designs to mitigate risks and enhance performance.

Trends in Bioabsorbable Stents Market

The bioabsorbable stents market is witnessing trends towards innovation and improved technology. Efforts are focused on overcoming the issues related to stent material and design to enhance safety and effectiveness. Companies are investing in research and development to create stents with better absorption characteristics and reduced risk profiles.

Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2024v by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bioabsorbable stents market size, bioabsorbable stents market drivers and trends, bioabsorbable stents market major players, bioabsorbable stents competitors' revenues, bioabsorbable stents market positioning, and bioabsorbable stents market growth across geographies. The bioabsorbable stents market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

